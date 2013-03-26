REPORT: Russian Oligarch Boris Berezovsky Was Found With Marks Around His Neck

Slowly, information about the scene where Boris Berezovsky was found dead is trickling in.



The wealthy oligarch, former partner to billionaire Roman Abramovich, and anti-Putin agitator was found dead this weekend at his Berkshire estate this weekend. Authorities have yet to find evidence of a third party’s involvement.

However, The Guardian reports that Nikolay Glushkov, a friend of Berezovsky’s who also fell out of favour with the Kremlin, says that the 67 year-old was found with marks around his neck. He heard that from Berezovsky’s ex-wife, Galina.

She said: “A scarf was there. There were traces of him being strangled around the neck,” according to The Guardian.

Berezovsky has been living in The U.K. since 2000, there he’s openly used the fortune he made during the Yeltsin years to try to bring down Vladimir Putin’s regime.

British authorities uncovered a plot to kill Berezovsky in 2007 and deported the alleged hitman.

Since then, Berezovsky’s fortune has fallen apart. In part because of a massive divorce settlement he paid to Galina (over $120 million) and in party because of the legal fees he was ordered to pay last year when he lost a $5 billion lawsuit to his former partner, Roman Abramovich.

Authorities have said they expect to complete Berezovsky’s autopsy next Monday.

