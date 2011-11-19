Oligarch Berezovsky Denies Sending Threatening SMS Signed 'Dr. Evil'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Boris Berezovsky has denied claims that he sent a threatening text message to a former employee, reports the BBC.The claims came during Berezvosky’s ongoing (and fascinating) legal battle against fellow oligarch Roman Abramovich over huge profits gained in the “Wild East” of post-Soviet Russia.



Abramovich associate and Chelsea football-club director Eugene Tenenbaum told the court about the (comically) threatening text message:

“It said that, ‘I know you’re helping them. I’m watching you. I’m listening to your phone calls. I’m controlling your Skype’.

“And I think he referred to Dr Evil – ‘I’m Dr Evil’, something to that effect.”

The court case between Berezvosky and Abramovich is said to be the biggest personal lawsuit in history.



