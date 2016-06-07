One of the oldest banks in the world just made a move on Wall Street

Berenberg Capital Markets, part of the 426-year-old German bank, Berenberg, has expanded its presence in the US by hiring a new head of equity capital markets.

James Ramp, who was formerly a managing director at BNY Convergex and Susquehanna International Group, has joined Berenberg as a director for US equities.

Berenberg has offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco.

Traditionally a private bank, it offers capital markets and asset management services in the US, and opened a trading desk in New York last September.

The firm has assets under management of €40 billion ($45.4 billion) and roughly 1,300 employees around the world, according to its website.

