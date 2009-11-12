Über-Programmer Ditches Yahoo Over 'Lame' Microsoft Deal

No one likes Yahoo’s search deal with Microsoft. Wall Street wanted more up front money; tech elites called it an abdication, a “shame” and “seppuku.”



Now Yahoo is losing a programming icon over the embarrassing arrangement. Rasmus Lerdorf, inventor of the PHP programming language, confirms he is leaving the company…

