Beppi Polese, the patriarch of Italian restaurants in Sydney, has died aged 90

Sixty years ago Beppi Polese opened an Italian restaurant in Sydney’s East.

Since then Beppi’s Restaurant has been considered the cornerstone of fine Italian cuisine in Sydney, highly regarded and well known to locals and visitors alike.

Celebrities and politicians, such as the Packers, the Buttrose family, Frank Sinatra, Bob Hawke and John Howard, have dined there.

Yesterday, the man behind the magic died after a brief illness. He was 90 years old.

Photo: Beppi Polese/ Beppi’s.

Polese came to Australia from Italy in 1952. He had been working in grand European hotels in Switzerland, Rome, Florence and Venice after having escaped an Austrian labour camp during WWII.

Beppi and his wife Norma established the restaurant in 1956. Along and with their son Marc, they owned and continued to run it together until his death.

His passing comes just shy of the restaurant’s 60th anniversary on the 10th of June 2016, a record for a restaurant in Australia.

Over time, the restaurant has received a number of culinary awards. Most recently the SMH Good Food Guide celebrated it’s 30th year and acknowledged Beppi’s as the only restaurant to be included in every edition.

Last year it received the Gault & Millau Australia’s Yellow Rose Award — a longevity award which recognises establishments which have survived the test of time in providing outstanding food and service.

Photo: Beppi, Norma and Marc at the restaurant in 1963/ Beppi’s.

