FORGET BERLUSCONI: The Scariest Politician In Italy Held A Gigantic Rally In Milan

Joe Weisenthal
Beppe Grillo

Photo: Niccolo Caranti

In this coming weekend’s Italian election, there’s obviously a lot of attention paid to Silvio Berlusconi, and whether or not he’ll make a strong, comeback showing.

But the politician that a lot of folks are watching is Beppe Grillo, the head of his own “Five Start Movement” party, which has a very strong populist, anti-Eurozone, anti-banker bent.

If he has a huge showing in the election — and the last polls had him in 3rd place, even ahead of Mario Monti — then that could cause a major political disturbing.

Anyway, he had a huge rally in Milan tonight. Anywhere between 70k-100k showed up to hear him.

