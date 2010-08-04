Texas Attorney Says Benzene Emissions Lawsuit May Cost BP More Than Oil Spill

Another good day in the market for BP (+1.47%), but there’s a new dark cloud on the horizon. A little-reported 40-day benzene leak (not related to the oil spill) has triggered a new lawsuit claiming $10 billion in damages.



Attorney Tony Buzbee told us by email the benzene suit could eclipse oil spill claims:

Could. Many more people injured. Remember a jury gave 10 of my clients 100 million in December for exposure to carbon disulfide. Benzene is much worse.

The benzene suit involves 538,000 pounds of toxic chemicals that leaked from BP’s Texas City refinery. If it draws a vengeful jury, BP could face payback for a decade of emissions-related health concerns, Buzbee says:

We represent more than 6000 individuals who were exposed to benzene. Bp averages between 200 to 400 releases yearly, but this one takes the cake. Enough is enough. If the regulatory authorities can’t make bp conform to the emission laws, maybe a jury can.

Although the total cost won’t touch Deepwater Horizon, it’s conceivable that the benzene leak would produce more personal injury claims. The oil spill hasn’t killed anyone since the initial blowup, and the dispersants don’t seem to be toxic. Benzene definitely is and may be blamed for health problems of thousands.

Needless to say Buzbee is leading lawsuits on both accounts.

