Bentley Took A 1930 Blower For A Drive Through Manhattan

Alex Davies

We love spotting awesome cars on the road, and have featured some pretty cool rides. This video beats them all. Richard Charlesworth, Director of VIP and Royal Relations at Bentley, took a 1930 4.5-liter Supercharged Bentley, known as the Blower, for a ride through Manhattan.

Fortunately for everyone who did not see the classic ride, worth $6-8 million, in action, Cool Hunting was invited along and shot some video. Enjoy:

