The Bentley SUV Is Here, And It's Just As Lavish As You Expected

Last month at the Geneva Auto Show, Bentley rolled out a concept of it’s first SUV. The vehicle was met with poor reviews and car enthusiast complained of it’s ugly form.



The British automaker has now released new renderings of the EXP 9 F SUV and we honestly think it looks pretty good. We saw these images first over at Pocket-Lint.

While this certainly isn’t a vehicle for the masses, luxury enthusiast will appreciate the form and its expensive price tag price tag will ensure that it remains exclusive.

Forbes says, “[The EXP9 F] will feature design elements to include Bentley’s signature matrix grille, round lamps and strong power-line throughout the side of the car. New to the vehicle would be jet-inspired elliptical twin exhaust tailpipes, 23-inch alloy wheels and a two-part split tailgate.”

The portable picnic compartment is one of our favourite over the top features.

