Bentley Says Its New Mulsanne Concept Will Be The Most Elegant Convertible Ever

At the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2009, Bentley rolled out the Mulsanne Saloon, named for the fastest stretch of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. This week, the luxury automaker went back to Pebble Beach to introduce its new vision for the Mulsanne, reimagined as a convertible.



The concept is meant to be a glimpse at the future of the brand, with an interior modelled on luxury power boats and an exterior that draws on Bentley’s knack for building some of the most elegant, high performing cars on the road.

Details on the Mulsanne Convertible Concept are scarce, but Bentley is already predicting it will be the “world’s most elegant and sophisticated convertible.” We got to drive the 2011 Mulsanne earlier this summer, and were blown away by just about every detail of the $340,000 ride, from the smoothness of the drive (through potholed New York City streets, no less) to the hand-stitched leather steering wheel and spacious, luxurious interior.

Assuming Bentley will bring all of that quality to the new Mulsanne—with the added thrill of driving with the top down—the concept does sound like it could live up to the title of “the world’s most elegant convertible.”

Whether or not it will ever hit the market is another question. If it does, make sure to grab one before China snatches them all up.

Check out some renderings of the new Muslanne, below (click to enlarge).

