Now You Can Turn Your Bentley Into A Corner Office On Wheels

When it comes to luxury on the road, Bentley is hard to beat. Its grand tourer Mulsanne may be great to drive, but looking at the “Executive Interior,” the back row is the place to be.The option, available upon special order, turns the back of the Mulsanne into a lavish, fully equipped office.



The two iPads, high definition television, headrest screens, and WiFi connection make it the perfect place for catching up on work or watching a movie.

Bentley has not yet released the price for the Executive Interior. The 2013 Mulsanne has a base price of $325,000.

