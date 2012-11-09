Now You Can Turn Your Bentley Into A Corner Office On Wheels

Alex Davies
When it comes to luxury on the road, Bentley is hard to beat. Its grand tourer Mulsanne may be great to drive, but looking at the “Executive Interior,” the back row is the place to be.The option, available upon special order, turns the back of the Mulsanne into a lavish, fully equipped office.

The two iPads, high definition television, headrest screens, and WiFi connection make it the perfect place for catching up on work or watching a movie.

Bentley has not yet released the price for the Executive Interior. The 2013 Mulsanne has a base price of $325,000.

Here's the exterior of the Mulsanne.

Of course, the interior is spacious and clad in leather.

Both headrests have built-in screens, and twin iPads fold down from the front seats. Each has a wireless keyboard.

The Mulsanne is a WiFi hotspot, so passengers are always connected.

A Bentley app on the iPod Touch controls the car's various features.

A bottle cooler has room for two Champagne bottles, and holds crystal champagne flutes designed just for Bentley.

An Apple computer connects to the drop down screen. There are also two USB ports to make uploading files and music easy.

A central HD screen, measuring 15.6 inches, drops down from the ceiling.

There's a six disc DVD player and a television tuner.

