There could be an electric Bentley SUV on the way

Bentley might make an electric SUV in the future.

Bentley certainly plans on adding a small SUV to its lineup and is toying with the idea of making it all-electric, Automotive News first reported.

Bentley CEO Wolfgang Duerheimer said at the company’s Continental Supersports launch that Bentley will not stay with one model in its SUV lineup going forward. “We have clear indications that a smaller Bentayga as a Bentley SUV would find great acceptance,” he said, according to Automotive News.

In order to expand its market share, Bentley is considering making the small SUV all-electric, Rolf Frech, Bentley’s board member for engineering, said at the press event.

“If you are looking for such a car [small SUV] then we are looking to that in combination with the possibilities to go full electric,” Frech said, according to Automotive News. “It only makes sense if you get really new customers into the brand.”

Bentley is owned by Volkswagen, which plans to release more than 30 electric or hybrid vehicles by 2025, and to sell at least 2 million of them a year, in the wake of its emissions scandal.

