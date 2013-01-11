Bentley Sales Skyrocketed In Asia In 2012

Photo: Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors sales rose 22 per cent in 2012 over 2011, the British luxury automaker announced today.The strongest market was the Americas (sales were up 22 per cent, to 2,021 cars sold), but growth in Asia was especially impressive.



Deliveries in China, Russia, and the Middle East rose 23 per cent, 37 per cent, and 44 per cent, respectively.

Four of every 10 Mulsanne sedans built were sold in China.

But the most dramatic increase in sales was in Japan, where deliveries rose 73 per cent, to 190 cars. The explanation for the jump is simple, a Bentley spokesperson said: The Japanese market was rebounding after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Sales grew in all international regions.

Asked about sales going forward, the spokesperson said “It’s very difficult to make predictions.” But it’s clear the automaker is optimistic:

“We expect the luxury market in 2013 to continue to be challenging but, with significant new model introductions, we believe we have the potential to maintain growth throughout the year,” Bentley Chairman and Chief Executive Wolfgang Shreiber said.

One of those models is the Continental GT Speed Convertible, the fastest four-seat convertible in the world, which will make its international debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit next week.

