Check Out This Awesome New Bentley That Will Give Rolls-Royce A Run For Its Money

Bentley pulled the cover off of its latest ultra-luxurious convertible this week in Los Angeles — and what is at this stage a near-production-concept looks primed to compete against the best Rolls-Royce has to offer.

Although its just a concept for now, the two-tone, four-seater looks set to follow in the long line of drop-top cruisers from Bentley.

Christened the “Grand Convertible” — That’s a direct translation from British! — the Bentley will make its public debut at this month’s Los Angeles Auto Show. And there’s a very good chance that it will actually produced and go on sale in the next year or so.

“This concept demonstrates Bentley’s ability to create a pinnacle convertible Grand Tourer, while embodying elegance beyond compare,” Bentley CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer said in a statement.

“With this car we combine the opulent Mulsanne experience” — Mulsanne is Bentley’s top-of-the-line car — “with the full sensory indulgence of open-air touring, continuing to unite luxury and performance in new ways.”

Dürheimer added that the Grand Convertible will be a “highly exclusive, extremely limited collector’s piece.”

In case you were wondering, that’s Bentley-speak for “the car will cost a lot, there won’t be very many, an the waiting list will be epic.”

So if you want one, prepare to put your order in now.

