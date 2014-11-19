Check Out This Awesome New Bentley That Will Give Rolls-Royce A Run For Its Money

Benjamin Zhang
Bentley Grand Convertible 1Bentley

Bentley pulled the cover off of its latest ultra-luxurious convertible this week in Los Angeles — and what is at this stage a near-production-concept looks primed to compete against the best Rolls-Royce has to offer.

Although its just a concept for now, the two-tone, four-seater looks set to follow in the long line of drop-top cruisers from Bentley.

Christened the “Grand Convertible” — That’s a direct translation from British! — the Bentley will make its public debut at this month’s Los Angeles Auto Show. And there’s a very good chance that it will actually produced and go on sale in the next year or so.

“This concept demonstrates Bentley’s ability to create a pinnacle convertible Grand Tourer, while embodying elegance beyond compare,” Bentley CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer said in a statement.

“With this car we combine the opulent Mulsanne experience” — Mulsanne is Bentley’s top-of-the-line car — “with the full sensory indulgence of open-air touring, continuing to unite luxury and performance in new ways.”

Dürheimer added that the Grand Convertible will be a “highly exclusive, extremely limited collector’s piece.”

In case you were wondering, that’s Bentley-speak for “the car will cost a lot, there won’t be very many, an the waiting list will be epic.”

So if you want one, prepare to put your order in now.

The $480,000 Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe has been the unquestioned king of the ultra-luxurious, hyper-expensive convertible market for past half decade.

Even the Bentley Continental GT drop top -- a fantastic and capable car -- couldn't directly compete. The Continental is a more modern performance-oriented product aimed to compete with the 'more affordable' Rolls-Royce Ghost.

So for its flagship convertible, Bentley turned to its flagship Mulsanne sedan as a starting point.

The Grand Convertible and the Mulsanne share a massive 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing an incredible 530 horsepower and an earthmoving 811 pound-feet of torque.

The Convertible's interior is textbook Bentley. Chrome accents are everywhere...

... and the fine, quilted leather can be measured by the acre.

Even the Grand Convertible top's tonneau cover is handmade from a single piece of dark-stained burr walnut.

This thing is plush for good reason: it's supposed to transport 4 passengers in absolute luxury.

Bentley hasn't officially announced pricing for the Grand Convertible. But we expect all of this 'nice stuff' to cost a lot. Expect the Bentley Grand Convertible to be priced at a cool half-million dollars -- just like the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.

The McLaren manages to make the Bentley and the Rolls-Royce feel cheap...

