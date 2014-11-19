Check Out This Awesome New Bentley That Will Give Rolls-Royce A Run For Its Money

Bentley pulled the cover off of its latest ultra-luxurious convertible this week in Los Angeles — and what is at this stage a near-production-concept looks primed to compete against the best Rolls-Royce has to offer.
Although its just a concept for now, the two-tone, four-seater looks set to follow in the long line of drop-top cruisers from Bentley.
Christened the “Grand Convertible” — That’s a direct translation from British! — the Bentley will make its public debut at this month’s Los Angeles Auto Show. And there’s a very good chance that it will actually produced and go on sale in the next year or so.
“This concept demonstrates Bentley’s ability to create a pinnacle convertible Grand Tourer, while embodying elegance beyond compare,” Bentley CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer said in a statement.
“With this car we combine the opulent Mulsanne experience” — Mulsanne is Bentley’s top-of-the-line car — “with the full sensory indulgence of open-air touring, continuing to unite luxury and performance in new ways.”
Dürheimer added that the Grand Convertible will be a “highly exclusive, extremely limited collector’s piece.”
In case you were wondering, that’s Bentley-speak for “the car will cost a lot, there won’t be very many, an the waiting list will be epic.”
So if you want one, prepare to put your order in now.
The $480,000 Rolls-Royce Drophead Coupe has been the unquestioned king of the ultra-luxurious, hyper-expensive convertible market for past half decade.
Even the Bentley Continental GT drop top -- a fantastic and capable car -- couldn't directly compete. The Continental is a more modern performance-oriented product aimed to compete with the 'more affordable' Rolls-Royce Ghost.
The Grand Convertible and the Mulsanne share a massive 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, producing an incredible 530 horsepower and an earthmoving 811 pound-feet of torque.
Even the Grand Convertible top's tonneau cover is handmade from a single piece of dark-stained burr walnut.
Bentley hasn't officially announced pricing for the Grand Convertible. But we expect all of this 'nice stuff' to cost a lot. Expect the Bentley Grand Convertible to be priced at a cool half-million dollars -- just like the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe.
