Bentley just unleashed the fastest sedan in company history

Bentley Bentley Flying Spur W12 S.

On Wednesday, Bentley announced the latest addition to its line up of high performance Flying Spur sedans.

With the introduction of the new W12 S variant, Bentley’s “entry-level” sedan can now reach a claimed top speed of 202 mph — a first for the brand.

The newly minted version of the Flying Spur can thank an upgraded 626 horsepower, 6.0 litre, twin-turbocharged W12 engine for the increased performance.

According to Bentley, the new Spur can make the sprint to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds.

The previous top spec Flying Spur W12 was armed with a 616 horsepower engine and a top speed of 199 mph.

“The Flying Spur W12 S is the ultimate luxury performance sedan,” Bentley chairman and CEO Wolfgang Dürheimer said in a statement.

“It combines sharper dynamics and an increase in power from our renowned W12 engine with a more assertive exterior and interior design for customers looking for a Flying Spur with extra attitude.”

All 626 ponies are transferred to the wheels through an all-wheel-drive system that programmed to send 40% of the power to the front and 60% of the power to rear. In addition, the Flying Spur’s suspension has been upgraded to offer the driver an increased level of responsiveness.

Pricing for the new Flying Spur W12 S has not yet been announced, but Bentley expects to begin customer deliveries at the end of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.