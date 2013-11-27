For $US15,000, Spend Your Vacation Driving A Bentley On A Frozen Finnish Lake

If you’ve got $US15,000 to spend and know someone who really loves driving, Bentley has just the thing.

The luxury automaker has created a luxury travel package for the frozen lakes in the north of Finland, where visitors get to hone their driving skills in a very fun way.

On the “Power On Ice” trip, customers spend two days with professional driving instructors who teach them to drive on ice, from slamming on the pedal and going for speed to drifting around a turn.

For $US15,000, they also get a night-time husky sled ride, time in a Finnish smoke sauna, snowmobiling, and dinner at a reindeer farm.

To get from Helsinki to northern Finland, Bentley charters a private flight. (They’ve got to get Helsinki on their own, however.)

And because this is Bentley, customers can do pretty much anything they want, if it’s possible and they’ve got the money to pay for it.

For 2014, Bentley is doing eight group trips with 18 driving places each, from early February to early March.

The base price of the trip is €10,840 ($14,658), and will get you a night in a bedroom at the Chalet Ruka Peak retreat. If you want fancier digs, you’ll have to shell out more cash:

Ruka Peak Apartments: €11,840 ($16,010)

Ruka Peak Deluxe Apartments: €12,840 ($17,362)

Ruka Peak Cottages: €13,390 ($18,106)

