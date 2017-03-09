Bentley just unveiled its first electric concept car -- and it's gorgeous

Bentley is getting serious about electric vehicles.

The Volkswagen subsidiary unveiled a gorgeous, all-electric coupe at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday to show its commitment to building luxury electric cars in the near future.

Although this is Bentley’s first ever electric car showing, it’s no surprise that it came in the form of Bentley’s EXP10 Speed 6 concept.

The automaker first unveiled the concept without an electric motor at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015. In 2016, Rolf Frech, the Bentley board member in charge of engineering, said the company’s first ever electric vehicle was likely to be the Speed 6 concept.

Scroll down for a closer look at the car:

Bentley is making a key point by unveiling an electric version of its EXP10 Speed 6 concept at the Geneva Motor Show: just because a car's electric, doesn't mean it can't be sexy and luxurious. Bentley 'An all-electric Bentley will not compromise the quality, refinement and high performance levels expected of the luxury brand,' Bentley wrote in its press release. The car features Bentley's iconic mesh grille and circular headlights. The two-seater has the proportions of a true, high-performance sports car. Bentley Inside, the car has a vintage feel with its red, diamond stitch interior. Bentley Bentley added copper elements in the door panels and gear shift. Bentley But despite its old-timey feel, this car is loaded with tech. The concept comes with a curved OLED screen for controlling navigation, climate, and entertainment. Handmade glass sections on the steering wheel allow the driver to control those functions as well. Bentley The sleek wing mirrors are cameras that were designed to be reminiscent of aircraft fuselages. Bentley You can start the car with a press of a button. Bentley Bentley did not provide any details on the car's expected range, power, or speed. But did say the car would support rapid inductive charging and have a range 'sufficient for grand touring requirements.' Bentley Bentley has committed to releasing a hybrid Bentayga in 2018. If the EXP10 Speed 6 concept is well-received at luxury car circuit stops like Pebble Beach, the concept could serve as the basis for an electric convertible to arrive in 2021, Bloomberg reported.

