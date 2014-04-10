Bentley Is Making An Electric SUV

Bentley A teaser image of the Bentley SUV. A hybrid version will arrive in 2017.

Bentley is building a plug-in hybrid electric SUV, it announced today.

The move isn’t a surprise. The ultra-luxury arm of Volkswagen confirmed its plans to build an SUV in July, and the automaker has expressed interest in plug-in hybrid technology before.

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) combine the ability to run on electricity stored in a battery with an internal combustion engine. They usually offer an EV mode range of less than 40 miles, with the capability to drive more than 200 more miles on traditional gas power.

Research shows that customers would be interested, Bentley Sales and Marketing Director Kevin Rose told Business Insider at the Detroit Auto Show in January. The key is making it easy to use, “which is what we’re working on,” he said at the time.

In a press release, Bentley said at least 90% of its production will be available as a PHEV by the end of the decade.

Bentley will show a concept version of the PHEV SUV at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition later this month.

