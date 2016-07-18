This is what happens when 3 'super SUVs' go head-to-head

The guys at Auto Bild got their hands on the new Bentley Bentayga and put it up against a pair of other mighty vehicles: the Range Rover SC LFW SVAutobiography and the Mercedes GLS 500 — it’s the 550 in the US.

The Bentley tips the cost scales at $230,000 and had the beefiest engine, a 600-plus horsepower W12. The Range Rover and the Mercedes, with V8s (supercharged for the Range, turbos for the Merc), give up 50 and 100 horses, respectively. The Range Rover is $200,000, and the Mercedes is a comparatively modest $100,000, give or take.

But power isn’t everything.

Does the Bentayga have something special, more super-ness than the competition?

According to Auto Bild, it does.

“Our test car shows majestic opulence: decadent space, lambskin carpeting, individual rear seats with Champagne cooler compartment and ventilated, heated, massaging leather seats, electrically extending tables … Wow!” the German car publication enthuses.

It also preferred the way it drives, with the powerful engine mated to sports-car-like handling. The Range Rover and the Mercedes stumbled on that front.

The Bentayga is now on sale in the US, and it’s currently the most expensive SUV money can buy.

You can check out the super SUVs in the Auto Bild video here. It’s a true battle of giants.

(Disclosure: Business Insider and Auto Bild are both owned by Axel Springer.)

