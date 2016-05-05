You can now control Bentley's new SUV from an Apple watch

Bentley Motors’ new and first-ever SUV, the Bentayga, can now be controlled via an app designed for the Apple watch.

The allows passengers to individually adjust their climate control settings, entertainment systems, and seat position via the app, now available in the Apple App Store.

Yes, you can even operate the massage function, all from your wrist.

Users are also provided with real time information on distance travelled, speed, and outside air temperature.

Smartwatch connectivity is not new to the automotive world: several automakers, including Porsche, Tesla, and BMW, offer such apps.

Bentayga owners who opt for more traditional timepieces will still be able to remotely control the Bentley’s many function.

The Bentayga and other Bentley models such as the Flying Spur limo can be equipped with a detachable touchscreen controller that offers similar functionality to the Apple watch app.

