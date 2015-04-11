Bentley decorated a hotel suite in Istanbul -- and you can stay in it for $5,345 a night

St. Regis and Bentley The couch uses the same quilted leather pattern and comes complete with wine chiller.

Bentley and St. Regis hotels have collaborated again — this time in Istanbul.

For 5,050 euros a night ($US5,345), you can stay in a huge corner suite in the chain’s new Istanbul hotel. The suite was decorated by the famous luxury car brand.

Everything was inspired by Bentley, from the curves of the room to the sofa that uses the same quilted leather pattern as the auto brand’s seats. There’s even a wine chiller.

Bentley and St. Regis have collaborated before, for a suite in the flagship hotel in New York.

Welcome to the Bentley Suite at the St. Regis, Istanbul -- available for 5,050 euros a night ($5,345). Modelled after the Bentley Suite in the St. Regis New York, the suite is packed with artful and luxurious details. Model cars rest on the suite's many surfaces. Look at all those luxurious curves! A light sculpture hangs above the bed. It's meant to evoke both the headlights of the Bentley Continental and the curves of the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany. Everything in the room is modelled after the Continental series of Bentley's famous grand tourers, from the curves inspired by the car to the automotive-themed furniture. The suite contains a built-in sofa that the St. Regis says 'brings Bentley's unique motoring luxury indoors.' The sofa is modelled after the luxurious cabins inside Bentley's cars. It features 'signature' Bentley diamond upholstery. Hidden in the sofa is a built-in Champagne bar, which slides open to reveal ... ... Champagne! The bathroom is certifiably huge, with floors and ceilings covered in 'marble book-matched slabs to create a dramatic pattern.' They surround a gigantic sink. The bathroom also has a 'glass-enclosed rainforest shower,' a 'freestanding glass-enclosed bathtub,' and '19-inch mirror television.' There's also a full bathroom, dressing room, and a powder room adjacent to the chamber. Now check out the New York suite ...

