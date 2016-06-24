This 53,000 megapixel photo of the new Bentley takes up an entire football field

Can you spot the Bentley Mulsanne in this photo?

If the answer at first glance is no, don’t worry: this 53,000 megapixel photo would apparently take up an entire football field if printed out.

The promotional photo for the Mulsanne was created by using NASA technology and is actually 70 photos pieced together. A brand-new Mulsanne costs $330,000 — Jalopnik calculated that that’s about six dollars per-megapixel.

You can zoom in to get a closer look at the car on Bentley’s website.

