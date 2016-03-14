A designer invented purposely annoying furniture to make a point about laziness

For his master’s thesis at the École Boulle in Paris, Benoît Malta designed a series of pieces that will challenge your perception of home décor.
Each piece has something about it that turns a passive domestic exercise — sitting in a chair, for example — into an active one.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Alana Yzola.
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.