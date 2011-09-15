An NFL Player Got Cut A Day After He Was Torched On A 99-Yard Patriots Touchdown Pass

Photo: YouTube

Miami Dolphins cornerback Benny Sapp was released from the team last night — a day after getting burned by Wes Welker and the New England Patriots on a 99-yard touchdown pass.Tom Brady sliced up the Dolphins defence to the tune of 517 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-24 Pats win.



Sapp wasn’t a starter, but played a prominent role as the team’s nickel back.

