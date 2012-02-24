WATCH: This Bicycle-Kick Goal From An MLS Exhibition Game Is Better Than Anything From Real MLS Games

If you haven’t been paying attention to the Desert Diamond Cup — a preseason MLS exhibition staged annually in Tuscon — you missed a lovely goal in last night’s New England Revolution-LA Galaxy game.



Benny Feilhaber scored on a bicycle kick after LA was unable to clear their lines.

If this doesn’t get you excited for the upcoming MLS season, nothing will:



