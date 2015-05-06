The Oscar-nominated director of 'Foxcatcher' made a bunch of toilet paper commercials

Getty Images Bennett Miller directed a series of ads for Quilted Northern.

Two-time Academy Award nominated director Bennett Miller (“Capote,” “Moneyball,” “Foxcatcher”) has taken a surprising step in his career as a film director: he made a series of very funny toilet paper commercials.

Miller was recruited to direct a series of TV spots for Quilted Northern toilet paper. Miller is normally known for bringing to life the stories of such dark, real-life people as Truman Capote and John du Pont.

“We knew from his films that his style of direction, along with his sensibilities in storytelling and his acute attention to detail in set design and art direction would deliver a compelling treatment for this campaign,” Nathan Lennon, Creative Director at Droga5 (the agency that put the commercials together) told Business Insider in an email.

These commercials seem to be playing heavily on his dark nature as a director.

Quilted Northern The new ad campaign was based off research that ‘people only remember toilet paper when it doesn’t work.’

In the ads, the typical objects one might find in a bathroom (bath toys, bird wallpaper, a photo of your great grandfather) come to life and comment on the reliability of Quilted Northern.

Quilted Northern Miller brings humanity to the inanimate objects typically seen in one’s bathroom.

Quilted Northern The alligators never forget Quilted Northern.

According to Adweek, the Quilted Northern campaign was based off research that “people only remember toilet paper when it doesn’t work.” Thus, their new slogan is “designed to be forgotten.”

Miller isn’t the first highly esteemed director to take on advertising: David Fincher (Apple, Nike), Spike Jonze (IKEA, Levi’s) and Wes Anderson (American Express, Stella Artois) have all directed commercials in the past.

“

Bennett has become a master of storytelling through character, and while there are clearly no people in these films, it was clearly a very human story, which we knew a director such as Bennett would zero in on and draw out very real human-like emotions from these poor inanimate objects,” Lennon said.

Quilted Northern The commercials draw on Miller’s ‘acute attention to detail in set design and art direction.’

Miller hasn’t saidmuchabout the commercials except that he “acknowledged directing the ads.” He also “added that they were fun.”

Check out the commercials below:

