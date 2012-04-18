Inside An Abandoned All-Girls' School That's About To Be Demolished

Photo: Courtesy of Steven Bley

Bennett College, a school for women, was founded in 1890. Located in Millbrook, New York, many privileged women passed through Bennett’s doors until it closed in 1978.Since then the school’s main building, Halcyon Hall, originally built as a luxury hotel, has remained abandoned.



Steven Bley, a photographer, went inside the decaying building (which has moved well beyond its halcyon days) and came up with a lot of eerie photographs. He was kind enough to share them with us.

Bley said that the hall has been fenced off since last fall, and he believes it is set to be demolished any day now.

