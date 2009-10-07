AIG's Benmosche "Worth More Than Alex Rodriguez" (VIDEO)

On the news that UBS is looking to rehabilitate the old Paine Webber brand name, Paine Webber’s former CEO Joseph Grano showed up on Bloomberg this morning, discussing the failures of UBS (which are obvious), as well as the subject of leadership on Wall Street (which is obviously lacking). When he was asked bout AIG (AIG) boisterous new CEO Ben Mosche, and his $10.5 million pay package, and whether it was worth it, Grano’s response was: “I think he’s worth more than Alex Rodriguez, so yes. “



