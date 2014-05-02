Benji Marshall’s NRL Fate Will Be Decided Today - Dragons Or Sharks?

Benji Marshall returns to NRL after as brief stint for the Auckland Blues. Mark Nolan/Getty

The fight for star NRL playmaker Benji Marshall could be over as early as today, as St George Illawarra and Cronulla vie for the former Wests Tigers player who quit the Auckland Blues last week.

Marshall is expected to decide today between the Dragons and the Sharks, with both teams offering two-and-a-half year deals.

Cronulla is believed to have offered Marshall just over $1 million to play until the end of 2016, but inside sources say the 29-year-old could have another $100,000 on top of that if he sides with the Dragons.

After a lacklustre switch to Super 15 rugby in New Zealand, Marshall had hoped to return to play for Melbourne but failed to strike a deal with the club. Had he joined, Marshall would have strengthened an already all-star team featuring Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater — which would have undeniably made the languishing Storm a force to be reckoned with.

Should Marshall sign with St George, his first game could be as soon as the Mother’s Day clash against Canterbury at ANZ Stadium next Sunday.

