Benji Marshall’s NRL Deadline Looms, Dragons Remain The Strong Favourite To Sign

The deadline for Benji Marshall to choose an NRL team is set for 5pm tonight, with the Dragons still positioned as the firm favourites to sign him.

Despite waiting a week for St George to deliever its offer, coach Steve Price is believed to have been in regular contact with the 29-year-old former New Zealand captain throughout the process.

Should the deal not succeed, Cronulla remains poised to swoop in to sign Marshall, where he would play alongside seven of his former West Tigers teammates.

Both teams are offering two-and-a-half year deals of more than $1 million, but inside sources says the Dragons are pitching in another $100,000 to have him on their side.

Should Marshall sign with the Dragons, his debut in the red and white could be up against Parramatta next Saturday night. If he becomes a Shark, Marshall’s first match would be a massive head-to-head clash with his former team of 12 years, the Tigers.

