Benji Marshall Will Play In His First NRL Game As Dragon This Saturday

Benji Marshall and Paul McGregor at training this week. Mark Nolan/ Getty

The Paramatta Eels will be the first NRL team to come up against the new brute of the St George Illawara Dragons when Benji Marshall makes his Dragon debut on Saturday.

Coach Steve Price gave Marshall the OK to play against the Eels on the weekend, saying he has “ticked all the boxes this week and is very keen to get back out on the field and play.”

“He has trained well and fitted in really well with the group and we know that he will only get better as the weeks go by and he gets more rugby league training and games under his belt.

“But we are looking forward to having him as a part of our team tomorrow,” Price said.

This week Price signed off on a $200,000 compensation package with Marshall’s former club, the West Tigers, a sum which had to be paid to the Tigers if Marshall signed for another NRL team before 2015.

