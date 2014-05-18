Benji Marshall: I Probably Put Too Much Pressure On Myself

Benji Marshall after playing his first game for the Dragons. Matt King/ Getty.

It was a disappointing Dragons debut for Benji Marshall last night, as the struggling St George side lost their sixth game in a record 36-0 flogging by Paramatta at Pirtek Stadium last night.

The 29-year-old former Wests Tigers star said he let the pressure to perform well in his first game back playing in rugby league get to him.

“I felt a bit of pressure out there and probably put too much pressure on myself to try to do something every touch. I knew the expectation was going to be high, not only from St George Illawarra supporters but from everyone. I probably let that dictate too much what I was doing out there trying to make the big play every time.’

Despite the first game flop Marshall said overall he is glad to be back in the NRL.

“There’s no doubt I enjoyed being back out there for the atmosphere and physicality of the game.

“I was probably more keen than anything to get out there because I was trying to be the creator and make things happen … probably trying too hard with pass selection and the miracle play. We’ve got a bye now so I’ve got a week to go back and work on it and hopefully be selected for the next game,” he said.

