CHART OF THE DAY: Benjamin Netanyahu Pulls Out A Cartoon Bomb To Explain The Iranian Nuclear Threat

Brett LoGiurato

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled out this chart to describe the threat of a nuclear Iran during his speech to the UN General Assembly:

Netanyahu

Photo: C-Span

Netanyahu explained that Iran is in the second stage — near 90 per cent — of becoming nuclear capable. The red line in this next picture (via BuzzFeed’s Zeke Miller) is where he says it needs to stop — the “final stage.”

“The hour is getting late,” he said. “Very late.”

“We must face the truth,” he added. Economic sanctions, he said, are not enough to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He said “a clear red line on Iran’s nuclear weapons program” needs to be established.

Here’s the red line:

Netanyahu

Photo: Twitter/@ZekeJMiller

So far, there have been mixed reactions to the chart. 

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg tweeted that it “turned a serious issue into a joke:”

Jeffrey Goldberg

Photo: Twitter/@JeffreyGoldberg

Goldberg followed up that it was Netanyahu’s equivalent of the Republican National Convention’s Clint Eastwood moment

 

Former George W. Bush Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, on the other hand, called it “effective” and “gripping.”

Ari Fleischer

Photo: Twitter/@AriFleischer

 UPDATE: Netanyahu follows up with this tweet:

Netanyahu

Twitter/@netanyahu


