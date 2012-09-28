CHART OF THE DAY: Benjamin Netanyahu Pulls Out A Cartoon Bomb To Explain The Iranian Nuclear Threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pulled out this chart to describe the threat of a nuclear Iran during his speech to the UN General Assembly:



Netanyahu explained that Iran is in the second stage — near 90 per cent — of becoming nuclear capable. The red line in this next picture (via BuzzFeed’s Zeke Miller) is where he says it needs to stop — the “final stage.”

“The hour is getting late,” he said. “Very late.”

“We must face the truth,” he added. Economic sanctions, he said, are not enough to halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions. He said “a clear red line on Iran’s nuclear weapons program” needs to be established.

Here’s the red line:

So far, there have been mixed reactions to the chart.

The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg tweeted that it “turned a serious issue into a joke:”

Goldberg followed up that it was Netanyahu’s equivalent of the Republican National Convention’s Clint Eastwood moment.

Netanyahu’s bomb cartoon is the Middle East equivalent of Clint Eastwood’s chair. — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) September 27, 2012

Former George W. Bush Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, on the other hand, called it “effective” and “gripping.”

UPDATE: Netanyahu follows up with this tweet: