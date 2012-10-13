Benjamin Netanyahu Raises An Incredible Amount Of His Campaign Money Abroad

With the Israeli elections called early (they are now due to take place on January 22), the country’s state comptroller has released the campaign contribution reports for the last two years on its website on Thursday.



After a deep dive on the data, Israeli newspaper Haaretz has found that over half of all campaign donations during that time came from “people who live overseas, cannot vote in Israel and are not directly impacted by the elected officials’ decisions.”

Minister Moshe Ya’alon, formerly Chief of Staff of the Israel defence Forces, raised 100 per cent of his campaign funding abroad.

The disparities between the candidates is remarkable. Incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised 96.8 per cent of his funding from foreign donors. On the other hand, Shelly Yacimovich, the leader of the Labour Party, raised just 0.03 per cent of her campaign funds abroad. Political parties are funded by the state in Israel, and money raised by politicians is largely used to funds party primaries.

In the United States potential donors must be US citizens or green card holders to give money to a campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.