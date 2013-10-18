Benjamin Moore Terrifies Workers Asked To Paint The Inside Of A 'Haunted' House

Is it ever not fun watching someone get harmlessly pranked around Halloween?

Paint company Benjamin Moore promoted its Ultra Spec 500 line by inviting a group of contractors to a poorly lit, spooky old hotel, and greeting them with a creepy butler. The contractors were supposed to paint a small section of a wall, but soon things got weird.

Highlights include the guy confronting a swinging chandelier with, “Hey, I don’t fool with no ghosts,” another who collapses at the sight of the ghoul, and the dude who refuses to lower his paint roller in defence even after the prank is explained.

Martin Agency produced it with production company Tool’s director Jason Zada. As an ad, it could have been better, since the product seems to be merely tacked onto a trite ruse, and none of the paint’s benefits are explained within the context. But as a quick YouTube video during the Halloween season, it’s an amusing distraction.

