Meet The Two Most Anticipated New Hedge Fund Managers In Asia

Photo: AP Images
Nomura trader Benjamin Fuchs has plans to spin out the bank’s prop team, Global Opportunities, into a hedge fund with $400 million in AUM, according to Bloomberg.
And Fuchs’ BAF Capital Management — which he’s been planning at least since March 2011 — is the second big Asian hedge fund launch expected this year.
The secretive Charlie Chan is also launching a new Chinese hedge fund, focused on the Asian-focused macro strategy he pursued at Credit Suisse.
Here’s what we know about Fuchs:
- Head of Asian Equities at Lehman from 2005 until 2007
- Promoted in summer 2007 to head of a new principal-based trading business at Lehman
And here’s what we know about Chan:
- A 25-year veteran of Credit Suisse and among the top-rated traders in Asia
- Accused of engaging in the practice of deliberate mis-marking of CSFB’s trading books by grossly undervaluing the assets held in these books in order to avoid paying taxes, according to a lawsuit filed against CSFB
- Chan’s fund was meant to launch in early 2011
We’ve also compiled the funds that are currently dominating the Asian market and ranked them so that you can check out their competition.
Founded: 2010
AUM: $300 million
Manager: Wang Bing
- Bing was one of Deutsche Bank's top Asian traders before founding Nine Masts last year.
Strategies: Value capital with an Asian focus
- Nine Masts has grown 10-fold since inception
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 1997
AUM: $673.2 million
Manager: Ophelia Tong
- Tong co-founded HT Capital with her husband Karl Hurst.
Strategies: Long Equity
- HT's two funds combined to return 6.08% last year.
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 2000
AUM: $727 million
Manager: Scobie Ward, Peter Ferry
- Ward - Former trader, Lloyd George
- Ferry - Former Chief Marketing Officer, Lloyd George
Strategies: Long Equity
- Annualized return of 13.25% across three funds for 2010.
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 2006
AUM: $779 million
Manager: Leong Wah Kheong
- Former Executive Director, Schroder's Singapore
Strategies: Long Equity
- 18.13 Annualized Return for both funds.
Source: AR Capital
Founded: 1993
AUM: $800 million
Manager: Emil Nguy
- Founder Lippo Investments, Jakarta.
Strategies: Long/Short Equity, RMB
- Asian Credit Fund returned 43.46% last year
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 2008
AUM: $1 billion (approx)
Manager: Danny Yong
- Former trader at Goldman Sachs
- Founder and CIO of Abax Global Capital
Strategies: Macro
- Has reportedly received commitments of another $1 billion for the next fiscal year.
Source: Bloomberg.com
Founded: 1995
AUM: $1.08 billion
Manager: George W. Long
- Founder of BZW Asset Management (now Barclay's Global)
Strategies: Long Only, Property
- 12% annualized return since 2002
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: April, 2011
AUM: $1.3 billion
Manager: Morgan Sze
- Former head of Proprietary Trading, Goldman Sachs.
Strategies: Credit, Long/Short Equity
- Returned roughly $300 million in first month.
Source: Reuters
Founded: 2004
AUM: $1.55 billion
Manager: Michael Coleman
- Former Vice-President, Cargill Rubber
Strategies: Managed Futures
- Returns undisclosed
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 1998
AUM: $1.63 billion
Manager: Robert Clive Appleby
- Former trader at Credit Agricole, Asian Fixed Income Division
Strategies: Distressed Securities
- Flagship Galleus Fund returned 13.28% last year.
Source: ADM Capital
Founded: 1995
AUM: $1.92 billion
Manager: Wong Kok Hoi
- Former Vice-President, Cititrust Japan
Strategies: Long/Short Equity
- Avg. Annualized Return of 13.46% across all seven funds.
Source: Bloomberg
Founded: 2003
AUM: $2.04 billion
Manager: Joe Zhou
- Wharton School of Business, Ph.D (Finance)
- Co-Founder of Divergence Capital Management
Strategies: Macro
- Returned 27.89% for 2010
Source: Ortus Capital
Founded: 1997
AUM: $2.6 billion
Manager(s): James Alexandroff, Lindsay Cooper, Torquil McAlpine
- Alexandroff: former trader at LGT Management, Hong Kong
- Cooper: former trader at Crosby Securities, Hong Kong
- McAlpine: former trader at Schroder's, Korea and Singapore
Strategies: Long only consumer investment
- Annualized return of 13.3% for Asian Consumer Fund.
Source: Arisaig Partners
Founded: 2005
AUM: $5 billion+
Manager: Lei Zhang
- Yale School of Management MBA
- Former trader at Yale University Investments
Strategies: Long Equity
- Started with $30 million AUM
- 52.5% Annualized returns since 2005
Source: Hillhouse Capital
Founded: 1989
AUM: $6.7 billion
Manager: Shuhei Abe
- Former analyst at Nomura Securities
- Founded Abe Capital in 1985
Strategies: Undisclosed
- Returned a loss of roughly $46 million for the most recent fiscal year across all funds.
Source: Sparx Group Co., Ltd.
Founded: 1993
AUM: $8.6 billion
Manager: Cheah Cheng Hye, V Nee Yeh (now Founder and CEO of Argyle Partners)
- Former trader at Morgan Greenfell
- Former journalist for Asian Wall Street Journal
Strategies: Long/Short Equity, Fixed Income
- 19.9% Avg. Annualized Return across all six funds
Source: Value Partners
