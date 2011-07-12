Meet The Two Most Anticipated New Hedge Fund Managers In Asia

Photo: AP Images

Nomura trader Benjamin Fuchs has plans to spin out the bank’s prop team, Global Opportunities, into a hedge fund with $400 million in AUM, according to Bloomberg.



And Fuchs’ BAF Capital Management — which he’s been planning at least since March 2011 — is the second big Asian hedge fund launch expected this year.

The secretive Charlie Chan is also launching a new Chinese hedge fund, focused on the Asian-focused macro strategy he pursued at Credit Suisse.

Here’s what we know about Fuchs:

Head of Asian Equities at Lehman from 2005 until 2007

Promoted in summer 2007 to head of a new principal-based trading business at Lehman

And here’s what we know about Chan:

A 25-year veteran of Credit Suisse and among the top-rated traders in Asia

Accused of engaging in the practice of deliberate mis-marking of CSFB’s trading books by grossly undervaluing the assets held in these books in order to avoid paying taxes, according to a lawsuit filed against CSFB

Chan’s fund was meant to launch in early 2011

We’ve also compiled the funds that are currently dominating the Asian market and ranked them so that you can check out their competition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.