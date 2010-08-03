Benjamin Franklin's 13 Secrets To Business Success

Want to get rich? Don’t have sex with colleagues

Benjamin Franklin, unlike many of our founding fathers, didn’t come from an aristocratic family. In fact his journey from teenage runaway to wealthy printer is the epitome of bootstrapping a business.As John Paul Rollert points out over at the Harvard Business Review, Franklin took a very structured approach to to success.



While he was still in his early 20s and just beginning to run his own print shop, Franklin laid out 13 “virtues” he felt would guide him as an entrepreneur.

“The takeaway lesson of Franklin’s code,” writes Rollert, “is not that the aspiring entrepreneur should take it for gospel, but that he should take account of his own circumstances and attempt to write a code that applies to them.”

These principles were divided into the personal and the social. Some have aged well, others have not — so we’ve translated and updated them for the modern business world.

1. Stop wasting time Then: 'Lose no time; be always employ'd in something useful; cut off all unnecessary actions.' Now: Life hackers and multitaskers will win the startup war every time. 2. Get a calendar app and use it Then: 'Let all your things have their places; let each part of your business have its time.' Now: Your modern day business has a lot of moving parts. Devise a system for keeping it all in order. 3. Don't screw people over Then: 'Wrong none by doing injuries, or omitting the benefits that are your duty.' Now: Shady business practices will come back to bite you. 4. Don't bang your co-workers Then: 'Rarely use venery but for health or offspring, never to dullness, weakness, or the injury of your own or another's peace or reputation.' Now: To ensure a healthy atmosphere, office romance should be handled with care. 5. Stop blowing money on stupid things like Aeron chairs Then:'Make no expense but to do good to others or yourself; i.e., waste nothing.' Now: Forget the fancy office chair, save that scrap paper and remember to brown bag a lunch. 6. Don't sweat the small stuff Then: 'Be not disturbed at trifles, or at accidents common or unavoidable.' Now: When things go wrong, take a breath a relax. An occasional yoga class couldn't hurt. 7. Bathe -- and then dress for success Then: 'Tolerate no uncleanliness in body, cloaths, or habitation.' Now: Get it together, and dress to impress. 8. Don't get drunk on the job. Or fat, for that matter Then: 'Eat not to dullness; drink not to elevation.' Now: You'll work harder without a hangover. Skipping the fourth cup of coffee couldn't hurt either. 9. Be straightforward with people Then: 'Use no hurtful deceit; think innocently and justly, and, if you speak, speak accordingly.' Now: Being straight forward is the best way to connect with customers and co-workers. Leave the slick sales talk at home. 10. Don't just sit around thinking about what to do -- actually do it. Then: 'Resolve to perform what you ought; perform without fail what you resolve.' Now: Don't let problems fester and follow through once you've set a goal. 11. Don't obsess about one part of your business at the expense of others Then: 'Avoid extreams; forbear resenting injuries so much as you think they deserve.' Now: Don't let one aspect of your business overwhelm all others. And when your competitors play dirty, don't take it personally. 12. Stop wasting time gossiping with co-workers and start doing stuff Then: 'Speak not but what may benefit others or yourself; avoid trifling conversation.' Now: Don't Tweet every random thought. Communication works best when you have something worthwhile to say. 13. Be humble Then: 'Imitate Jesus and Socrates.' Now: ... or Warren Buffet, if you feel so inclined. 5 Business Lessons From The 'Mad Men' Premiere >

