17 Brilliant Career Insights From Benjamin Franklin

As one of the Founding Fathers, Benjamin Franklin played a crucial role in forming America.



But throughout his life, he played several other imperative roles — politician, inventor, scientist, musician, entrepreneur and author.

On the 223rd anniversary of his death (April 17, 1790), we compiled some of Franklin’s best advice on productivity, the workplace, and careers. There’s still plenty we can learn from him. All quotations are from his famous Poor Richard’s Almanack.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.