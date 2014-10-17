Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff Trots Out Another Fantastic Pair Of Shoes

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff is well-known as a tech visionary, cofounder, billionaire, and philanthropist.

But he’s also an out-of-the-closet shoe lover, particularly high-tops.

On Wednesday, he trotted out a special pair of shoes for his huge four-day customer conference being held in San Francisco this week.

They were sporting sparkly clouds, representing cloud computing, a tech he and his company helped define.

The third day of Dreamforce is underway! pic.twitter.com/lXy60PR6wl

— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 15, 2014

Benioff shoe spotting has become something of a tradition since 2012, when everyone went gaga over his $US1,300 Christian Louboutin “Louis Geek” shoes, worn during his keynote.

They were so geek-chic that they caused the CEO of Activision, Bobby Kotick, to forget what he was saying in the middle of the keynote, look down and exclaim, “Nice shoes!”

There’s even a Twitter account dedicated to his footwear: @Benioff’sShoes.

