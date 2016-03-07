Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff extends an 'open hand' to laid-off IBM workers and asks for their resumes

After word went out last week that IBM continued its multi-year restructuring by handing pink slips to unknown number of workers, at least one person decided to try and help: Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.

Salesforce has been growing revenue like crazy lately and he once called IBM (along with Oracle and SAP) the “dinosaurs” of the tech world.

On Friday, he tweeted an open call to former IBMers and told them to apply at Salesforce.

More new from @IBM on layoffs. https://t.co/KeBGVVAaUu Salesforce opens its hands to help @IBM and any laid off workers send us your cv.

— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 5, 2016

As we previously reported, these employees were the first to be subject to IBM new policy that began in 2016 of reduced severance pay. Everyone let go from IBM from now will get one month’s of severance no matter how long they worked at the company.

IBM declined to comment to Business Insider about the number of employees affected last week (IBM doesn’t discloss layoff information).

But it did tell us it is shedding workers in its some areas while hiring like crazy in its new, strategic growth areas, with 25,000 open positions.

