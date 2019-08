Benihana is known as much for its food as it is for the performance during its preparation.

From flying shrimp to egg yolk juggling, here are some of Benihana’s best chef tricks.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.