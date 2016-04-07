Here's how Benihana makes the best fried rice

If there’s one thing you can count on in life, it’s that you will leave Benihana smelling like Benihana.
But there’s one dish that makes it all worthwhile — the fried rice.
An expert Benihana chef taught us how to make the famous fried rice, teppanyaki tricks and all.
Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Chelsea Pineda
