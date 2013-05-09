BENGHAZI WHISTLEBLOWER: 'I Was Stunned' And 'Embarrassed' By Susan Rice's Talk Show Appearances

Benghazi whistleblower Gregory Hicks, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Libya during the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi said Wednesday that he was “stunned” by U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice’s statements characterising the attacks as a spontaneous demonstration.



“I was stunned,” Hicks said at Wednesday’s Congressional hearing on the Benghazi attacks. “My jaw dropped. I was embarrassed.”

According to Hicks, Rice’s statements, made during a series of Sunday show appearances after the attacks, diverged widely from the on-the-ground understanding of what had happened in Benghazi.

Hicks said Wednesday that the diplomatic mission in Libya had believed that the incident was a terrorist attack from the “get-go.”

Hicks is one of three self-described Benghazi “whistle blowers” testifying at today’s House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Hearing.

