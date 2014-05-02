Ex-White House Official On Benghazi: 'Dude, This Was Like Two Years Ago'

Former White House National Security Council spokesman Tommy Vietor went on Fox News on Thursday, and after host Brett Baier grilled him over the issue of the talking points used after the attack, he finally responded with, “Dude, this was like two years ago.”

Throughout the exchange, Vietor — who seemed annoyed at the line of questioning — wasn’t really able to answer Baier on various questions, telling him he “believes so” or that he didn’t remember.

“You don’t remember?” Baier asked, to which Vietor responded, “Dude, this was like two years ago. We’re still talking about the most mundane process … we’re talking about the process of editing talking points. That’s what bureaucrats do all day long.”

The exchange between Vietor and Baier mirrored a heated debate at a White House press briefing on Wednesday, where ABC News’ Jon Karl grilled spokesman Jay Carney over newly released emails concerning talking points given to Ambassador Susan Rice after the attack.

The Sept. 11, 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya left four Americans dead, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens. Almost two years later, Republicans have continued to hammer the Obama administration, claiming a “cover-up” — sometimes taking their Benghazi obsession to somewhat absurd lengths.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

