New Report Blames The State Department For The Attacks On Benghazi

An independent investigation into the attacks on U.S. diplomatic personnel in Benghazi has concluded that that the State Department was largely at fault for the security breaches that led to the deaths of four Americans, including the U.S. Ambassador to Libya. The report, released Tuesday, faults the State Department for failing to put a priority on providing the mission in Libya with seasoned security personnel and equipment, for ignoring requests for more security guards and additional safety measures, and for its “misplaced” reliance on local militias to provide security to the compound in Benghazi. It also blames State Department leadership for not clearly assigning responsibility for the mission in Libya.



Finally, the report criticises the State Department for responding only to specific threats, rather than adapting to the deteriorating security environment in Libya.

Contrary to early reports — and the initial response from the Obama administration — the investigation found no evidence that the Sept. 11 attacks were preceded by protests, and blames the entire incident on terrorists

Despite those failures, however, the board determined that no individuals had breached their duties.

The report makes 29 recommendations to improve embassy security. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accepted all of the recommendations.

