JOE SCARBOROUGH: If The 'Far Right' Hadn't 'Overplayed Their Hand,' Obama Would Get More Criticism On Benghazi

Discussing a new report on the aftermath of last September’s terrorist attacks on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said that criticism of the Obama administration would have been more intense if the “far right” hadn’t “overplayed their hand.”



Scarborough suggested that the seriousness of the attack — which left four people dead — was undermined by “screaming” from the right.

“You talk about overplaying your hand,” Scarborough said. “If a lot of people on the far right hadn’t overplayed their hand on Benghazi and were screaming — and before they knew what they were screaming about — I think we would all be much harder on the administration right now.”

Scarborough’s comments came amid new details of the State Department’s editing of the talking points on the attack. ABC’s Jon Karl reported Friday morning that contrary to previous White House suggestions, the State Department had a key hand in scrubbing references to terror and CIA warnings about possible threats in the months before the attack.

Scarborough said that the new revelations could have major implications for then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“I think it’s safe to say ‘the building’s leadership’ is Hillary,” Scarborough said, referencing a line from one of the State Department’s emails.

Watch the clip of Scarborough below, courtesy of MSNBC:

