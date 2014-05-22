These Are The 5 Democrats Who Will Be On The Benghazi Committee

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named the five Democrats who will participate in the select committee established by House Speaker John Boehner to investigate the 2012 terrorist attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya.

Here they are:

Elijah Cummings, Ranking Member on the House Oversight Committee

Adam Smith, Ranking Member on the House Armed Services Committee

Adam Schiff, a member of the Appropriations Committee who vehemently opposed the creation of the panel

Linda Sanchez, a member of the Ways and Means Committee

Tammy Duckworth, a member of the Armed Services Committee

A senior Democratic aide had said earlier in the day that Pelosi was “leaning toward” participating in the committee. Some Democrats suggested the party should boycott the committee entirely while others offered a Plan C — send only one member, which would allow for Democrats to both signal their disapproval of the panel while also maintaining their ability to question witnesses and get access to reports.

The five members have extensive experience with previous congressional investigations into the 2012 attack. Cummings has been the leading voice of opposition of House Oversight Committee Chair Darrell Issa, who has presided over the most extensive investigation thus far.

One Democrat who won’t be on the panel is Florida Rep. Alan Grayson, despite the fact he openly lobbied for a spot. He said he would relish the chance to challenge Republicans who he said were “dredging up one fake scandal after another fake scandal.”

