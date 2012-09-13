Incredible Photos Of PRO-American Rally In Benghazi

Adam Taylor
Benghazi Protest

Photo: Libya Alhurra Livestream / Facebook

Earlier today we posted a photo from anti-terrorism protests in Benghazi, Libya. The protests came after an attack yesterday that led to the death of U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.We sourced the photos to a Benghazi-based news source, Libya Alhurra Livestream, who had posted the photos from today’s protest on their Facebook account.

Libya Alhurra Livestream has kindly agreed to let us post more photos from the protest.

More photos from Yesterday in Cairo...

Egyptians Scale Wall Of US Embassy In Cairo And Burn American Flags >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.