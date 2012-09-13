Incredible Photos Of PRO-American Rally In Benghazi

Photo: Libya Alhurra Livestream / Facebook

Earlier today we posted a photo from anti-terrorism protests in Benghazi, Libya. The protests came after an attack yesterday that led to the death of U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans.We sourced the photos to a Benghazi-based news source, Libya Alhurra Livestream, who had posted the photos from today’s protest on their Facebook account.



Libya Alhurra Livestream has kindly agreed to let us post more photos from the protest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.