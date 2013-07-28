Report: More Than 1,000 Inmates Escape From Libyan Prison Near Benghazi

A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012.

A mass jailbreak has occurred near Benghazi, Libya, with more than 1,000 detainees held for “serious charges” escaping, AP reports.



“There was a riot inside Al-Kuifiya prison, as well as an attack from outside,” one security official said to AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “More then 1,000 prisoners escaped. Special forces called in as reinforcements were given orders not to fire at the prisoners.”

The breakout is reminiscent of what happened earlier this week, with 500 convicts — including senior members of al Qaeda — being released after outsiders attacked their prison and freed them.

More to come…

