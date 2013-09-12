One Picture Shows How Forgotten Benghazi Has Become To America

Slate political reporter and MSNBC contributor Dave Weigel attended the Benghazi Memorial this afternoon, and he tweeted this picture — for all the heated rhetoric a year ago, a pretty understated turnout.

Thin crowd this far at #Benghazi memorial pic.twitter.com/5wlv3aB6oQ

The attack on the American diplomatic mission to the Libyan city occurred on the memorial of 9/11 just last year. Four people were killed, including U.S. ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, information officer Sean Smith, and former navy SEALs Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.

At the time, America seemed outraged. The event played a large part in the 2012 presidential election. Five house panels and an internal committee looked into the strange events that day, according to Fox News.

But a year later, the public still doesn’t know exactly what happened. And they seem noticeably more detached. Well, except for Virginia Congressman Frank Wolf.

